National Bank Financial Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$7.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNEYF. Raymond James cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TNEYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

