National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 289,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,872. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $42.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

