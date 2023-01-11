National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

