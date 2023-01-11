Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Navigator comprises 1.0% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 500.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 29.6% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 288,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 134.9% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,937. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

