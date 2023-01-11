Nblh Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Nblh token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market capitalization of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.