Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Netflix by 173.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $326.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $544.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.64.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

