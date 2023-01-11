Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.95. 132,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $544.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.64.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

