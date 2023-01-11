NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. 21,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,709. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

