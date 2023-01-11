Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $353,074.61 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

