NFT Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 11th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $577,209.24 and $2,026.36 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00041264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00240161 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01527466 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,031.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.