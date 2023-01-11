NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 121,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

