NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

