NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NiSource by 16,086.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 1,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,042,000 after buying an additional 3,020,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

