NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.10

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $7.33. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 11,202 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NL Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 26.1% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading

