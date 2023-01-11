Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Norwood Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other Norwood Financial news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $233,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $84,323.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $240,670.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $233,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,550 shares of company stock worth $185,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 95.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

