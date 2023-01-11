Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.76

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.76 and traded as high as $91.10. Nova shares last traded at $88.28, with a volume of 77,278 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Nova had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $143.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 554.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 127.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

