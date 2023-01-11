Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $335,722.80 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,216,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novanta alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88.

On Monday, November 28th, Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $500,100.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $146.31. 159,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Novanta by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.