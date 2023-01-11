Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after buying an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

