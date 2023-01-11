Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NAC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $15.09.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
