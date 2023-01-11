Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NAC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

