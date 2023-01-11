Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
