Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

