Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JFR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

