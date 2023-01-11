Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of JFR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $10.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.