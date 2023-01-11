Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRO stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 127,853 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

