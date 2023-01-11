Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRO stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $10.49.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
