Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
