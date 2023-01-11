Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

