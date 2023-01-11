Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

