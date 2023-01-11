Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

