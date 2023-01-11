Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NIM opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
