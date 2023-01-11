Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JSD opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
