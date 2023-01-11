NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

NuVista Energy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

