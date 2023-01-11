NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.83. The company had a trading volume of 462,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,596,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,072 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

