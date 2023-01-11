NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NVR were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $332,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR by 64.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $4,828.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,822.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,554.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,337.41.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

