NXM (NXM) Reaches One Day Volume of $70,319.67

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $277.85 million and $70,319.67 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $42.14 or 0.00240379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.87027156 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $69,861.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

