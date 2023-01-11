NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $277.85 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $277.85 million and $70,319.67 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $42.14 or 0.00240379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00041570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005701 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.87027156 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $69,861.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

