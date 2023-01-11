Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.3% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 93,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.