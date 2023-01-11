Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.00. 82,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,889. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

