Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.91. 70,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,906. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average of $157.56. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $216.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

