Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $832,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after acquiring an additional 631,426 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,383,000 after acquiring an additional 562,376 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452,482 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

