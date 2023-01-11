Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 85,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 179,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 91,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,133. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

