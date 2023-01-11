Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 679,555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679,555 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 406,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

