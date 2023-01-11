OKB (OKB) Price Tops $27.43 on Exchanges

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $18.26 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $27.43 or 0.00156245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00442729 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,488.05 or 0.31270847 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.01018515 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.