Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,920 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

ODFL opened at $306.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.67 and a 200-day moving average of $280.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

