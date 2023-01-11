OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 325.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 325.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $367,549.77 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.