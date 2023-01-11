Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $72.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

