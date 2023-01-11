Ontology (ONT) One Day Volume Hits $8.71 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $147.26 million and $8.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,331.21 or 0.07650388 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00032669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00070858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00064193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00023935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

