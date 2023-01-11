Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.