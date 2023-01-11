Orbit Chain Trading Up 6.9% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $55.57 million and approximately $740,124.71 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,161,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

