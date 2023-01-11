Orchid Price Hits $0.0716 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and $2.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07169066 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,118,684.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

