O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $830.39. 2,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,923. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $834.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

