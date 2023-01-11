Organigram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of OGI stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Organigram by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Organigram by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

