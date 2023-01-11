Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) to Issue Dividend of €0.13

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

OGN stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Origin Enterprises has a twelve month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

