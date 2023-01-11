Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 19,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.
Orocobre Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.
Orocobre Company Profile
Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.
Featured Articles
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.