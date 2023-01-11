Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Shares Up 47.7%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 47.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OUTFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.90 ($5.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €7.00 ($7.53) to €6.50 ($6.99) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.