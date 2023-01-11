Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.95

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.95 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 109.18 ($1.33). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 800,919 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 95.83. The firm has a market cap of £135.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,550.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

